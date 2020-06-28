Bobbie Sullivan Nov. 19, 1932 - June 23, 2020 Bobbie Sullivan, 87, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:15 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Bobbie Sullivan was born November 19, 1932 in Waco to Roy and Ella V. Romine. She was a homemaker, and was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gene Romine and Jimmy Romine; and sister, Treleta Romine. Survivors include her husband, Gene Sullivan; daughters, Cynthia Keeth and husband, Randy, Dianne Passek and Lisa Neckar; step-daughters, Brenda Roberts and husband, Randal, and Terry Sherman; grandchildren, Josh, Rachel, Chelsea, Mallory, and Cassidy; and great-grandchild, Kylar. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Scott & White Hospice, Este Clark, and Rolanda Palin. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

