Mary Sulak
April 22, 1959 - May 30, 2020
Mary (Nors) Sulak, age 61, of West, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her residence in West, surrounded by the love of her family. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption (masks, social distancing and 50% occupancy are mandatory) in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Mary was born April 22, 1959 in Hillsboro, the daughter of Edward and Frances (Kubacak) Nors. She attended St. Mary's School and West High School. On August 14, 1976 she was united in marriage to Edwin Sulak in West. Mary was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. She was also a member of Catholic Daughter of America Court #829 and KJZT Society #11. She was the co-owner of West End Transmission and SS Catering. Mary enjoyed shopping, searching genealogy, making jewelry, and teaching CCE Classes for many years. She loved spending time with family and friends.
Mary is also preceded in death by parents; parents-in-law, John and Willie Mae Sulak; and brothers-in-law, Robert Sulak and Clarence Matus.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 44 years, Edwin Sulak of West; her children, Eddie Sulak and wife, Melissa of West, Chad Sulak and wife, Andrea of Penelope, Cody Sulak and wife, Jacque of Belton, and Shana Stelly and husband, Bryan of Houston; her grandchildren, Robert, Ryker, Piper, Korbyn, Tre, Cheyene, Clay, Hannah and Abbie; her dog, Holley; her brothers, James Nors and wife, Joanie, George Nors Sr. and wife, Fran, Jerry Nors and wife, Elaine, Edward J. Nors Jr. and wife, Lisa; sisters, Dorothy Matus, Bernice Holder and husband, Rodney, and Annie Botsford and husband, Jon; brother-in-law, John Sulak and wife, Charlene; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West ACTS Fellowship, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice .
A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.