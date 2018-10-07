Evelyn SulakAug. 22, 1933 - Oct. 4, 2018Evelyn (Domesle) Sulak, age 85, of Bellmead, passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018 in Bellmead. A Rosary will be recited 3 pm., Sunday, October 7 at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with visitation to follow until 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, October 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m., Monday, at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.Evelyn was born, August 22, 1933, in Penelope, the daughter of Joe and Mary (Trlica) Domesle. She was a graduate of Penelope High School. On August 16, 1958 she was united in marriage to Martin Sulak in Penelope. Evelyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.She was also a charter member of the Catholic Daughter's of America St. Joseph Court #1729. She worked for Marathon Power Technologies for over 25 years. She also worked for Wolf Manufacturing and LaVega's H.P. Miles Middle School. Evelyn enjoyed baking kolaches, flower gardening, dancing, listening to the Vrazel's, sewing and taking care of her dogs. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edward Domesle; and sister, Mary Ann Andrle.Survivors include her beloved husband of 60 years, Martin Sulak of Bellmead; her children, Martin "J.R." Sulak and wife, Brenda, of Lacy Lakeview, Michael Sulak and wife, Melissa, of Milford, Maureen "Missy" Willingham and husband, Darrell, of League City; two brothers, Joe Domesle and Marvin Domesle; sisters, Lillian Polansky and Dorothy Gandy; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; great-great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery or St. Jude Children's Hospital. The family would like to thank The Atrium, Texas Home Health and Hospice and all those who helped care for our loving wife and mother. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
