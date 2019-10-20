Gene SuddethApril 22, 1924 - Oct. 17, 2019Gene Suddeth, 95, of Hubbard, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 21, at Wade Funeral Chapel, with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home before the services on Monday.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

