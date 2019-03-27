Deana StupakMarch 29, 1925 - March 25, 2019Deana Stupak peacefully passed away at her home on March 25, 2019. Graveside services will be held 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, at the Agudath Jacob Cemetery in Waco, Texas, with Rabbi Ben-Zion Lanxner officiating.Deana lived life to the fullest and had a wonderful sense of humor and compassion for all. She had many close friends, including a very special group, known as the "TIGS." Deana was an outstanding cook, loved to travel and play Mahjong, but most of all, a devoted wife, sister and mother. Deana was an over 35 year volunteer with Meals On Wheels, served as president of the Sisterhood of Congregation Agudath Jacob, and Hadassah in Waco.Deana was preceded in death by her father, Hyman Frindell; mother, Anne Genecov Frindell; loving husband of 59 years, Irving Stupak; and sister, Esther Hoffman.Deana is survived by her brother, Sander B. Frindell and wife, Anita; three children, Harriet, Ellen and husband, Richard Shaw, and Michael; grandchildren, Annie and husband, Paul Salvayon, Carl and wife, Evguenia, and Alex; and great-grandchildren, Rich, Sofia, Isabella, and Liam.Pallbearers will be Carl Shaw, Alex Shaw, Annie Shaw, Lisa Wasserman, Paul Salvayon, Jerry Moser, Alan Moser, Robert Harmon, Gayle Starnes, and Robbie Jones.Special appreciation is extended to Robbie Jones for her loving and tender care of Deana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agudath Jacob Synagogue, Waco, Texas.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
