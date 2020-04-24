Dominique Stubblefield

June 15, 1985 - April 20, 2020

Dominique Caree Stubblefield passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, April 24, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, April 25, at Union Baptist District Association, 1925 East Loop 340, in Waco.

