Robert Earl StuartFeb. 12, 1945 - Sept. 20, 2018Robert Earl Stuart, 73, of Waco, Texas, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on September 20, 2018, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Hillcrest. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 29, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 4911 I-H 35N Waco, TX 76705. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday, September 28, at McDowell Funeral Home.He was born, February 12, 1945, at home in Reagan (Fish Creek), Texas, but later moved to Marlin, Texas and then on to Waco, Texas.Robert retired from Olmsted-Kirk Paper Company in Waco, Texas.Robert is survived by his two daughters, LaTanga Stuart Mitchell of Hewitt, Texas, and Sha-Rhonda Stuart of Waco, Texas; one son, Robert Womack of Marlin, Texas; and grandchildren, Donta Stuart Sr., Antonio Dickerson and Veron Gilmore Jr. all of Waco, Texas.A Special Thank You to Wesley Wood Alzheimers Care Center.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.