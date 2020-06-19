Edna Stroupe March 24, 1954 - June 12, 2020 Edna Stroupe passed away Friday, June 12. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at Clay St. Christian Church. Interment to follow at Doris Miller. Dorsey Keatts Waco Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Stroupe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries