Charles Stroud March 27, 1932 - April 29, 2020 Charles E. Stroud, age 88, of Hewitt, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The family will hold a brief visitation for family and friends at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 2, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, followed by a private graveside service and burial at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, Texas. Charles Stroud was born March 27, 1932, in Freestone County, to Cleo and Asa Stroud. He moved to Waco after serving in the military to go to work for General Tire Company. He was a Supervisor there for 36 years until the plant closed. After the GT plant closed, he went to bus driving school. He began his bus driving career driving the Special Education bus for Midway School District. He later went to work for Central Texas Trailways doing charter tours for many years. He enjoyed meeting new people and saw many wonderful sights while touring the United States. He lived his life to the fullest. Charlie and his wife, Patsy, loved going on trips with their dear friends, John and Janie Pavelka, and going out for supper every Wednesday with them. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; his loving son, Wendall Blake Stroud; brother, Wiley Stroud and his wife, Patsy; and three brothers-in-law, Dalton Conner, Gene Howard and Harold Hugdahl. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Patsy; two daughters, Traci Waldschmidt and husband, Mark, of Hewitt, Staci Hutyra and husband, Steve, of North Richland Hills. He had three grandchildren who loved him dearly, Kelci Waldschmidt, Libby Hutyra and Parker Hutyra. He is also survived by one brother, A.J. Stroud and his wife, Doris,; and two sisters, Margie Hugdahl of Arlington and Barbara Conner of Lufkin; and several nieces and nephews as well as his loving friends John and Janie Pavelka.

