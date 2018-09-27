James Daniel StrongAug. 3, 1941 - Sept. 25, 2018James Daniel "Paw-Paw" Strong, 77, of Waco, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 I 35 S, Waco.James was born, August 3, 1941, in Zwolle, LA, to John Henry and Eula Mae (Russell) Strong. After graduating from Northwestern State in Natchitoches, LA with a BS in Manual Arts Therapy, James worked in the Vocational Rehabilitation Therapy Department at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center in Johnson City, TN where he met and married the love of his life, Gloria Ann Rochester. They later moved to Waco, TX where he was the Chief of VRT at the Waco Veteran's Administration. He retired after 30 years of service, but made many lifelong friends there. The families would often get together to go camping, drive the homemade Go Karts that James and his friends built or just hang out together.He was an avid gardener, being raised on a working farm, and always had enough tomatoes, beans and greens to supply the entire neighborhood (whether they wanted them or not). And when he was not in the garden, or doing woodwork, you could always find him "tinkering" in the garage.James was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ann Rochester Strong; parents, John Henry Strong and Eula Mae Russell; brother, John Howard Strong; sisters, Myrtle Pauline Walls and Mary Louise Brown and his beloved rescue dog, Sadie.He is survived by his sister, Mable Loree Chapman of Allen, TX; son, James Michael Strong and wife, Shirley of Waco; daughter, Melissa Dawn Eastham and husband, Collyn of Red Oak; and son, Matthew Daniel Strong of Waco; grandchildren, Cameron Strong, Emily Strong, Natalia Elmore, Cecilia Cleveland, Colton Eastham and Shelby Eastham.The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the loving and caring staff at Brookdale, especially the amazing staff in the Memory Care Unit who thought of James as "their sweetheart", Hospice nurses who helped the whole family and kept James so comfortable, and to Roy Anderson and George Ahrens, Daddy's lifelong friends from the V.A., who came at every opportunity to visit with him.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in James's name to the Humane Society of Central Texas at www.humanesocietycentraltexas.org or your local SPCA.The online family registry book is at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
