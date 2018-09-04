James StromanMarch 17, 1936 - August 29, 2018James Patrick "Pat" Stroman passed away, Wednesday, August 29, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, with Rev. Bob Rainey officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

