James StromanMarch 17, 1936 - Aug. 29, 2018James Patrick "Pat" Stroman passed away, Wednesday, August 29, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, with Rev. Bob Rainey officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Garden Room.Pat was born, March 17, 1936, in Sweetwater, Texas, to Roy and Grace Stroman. Pat was a graduate of Texas Tech University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Dairy. He began his career working for Carnation in Beaumont, Texas. He later moved into the pharmaceutical industry, developing a successful career and earning recognition as a pharmaceutical executive with Proctor and Gamble for 36 years.Pat led a very spiritual life and one of significant service to others. He, along with his family, joined St. John's United Methodist Church, in October 1960, where they became very active members in various leadership and teaching roles. Seeing a need for a ministry for college students, Pat, along with his wife Patricia, known to everyone as "The Pats," initiated a Sunday School class for college students, bringing fellowship, worship, and leadership to young adults in the community. Pat's dedication and commitment continued for over twenty years and extended beyond the walls of the church. He earned the affection, respect and loyalty of the students he served, leaving a lasting impression through his loving example to impact their lives for years to come.Pat played a key leadership role in the merging of three local United Methodist Churches - St. John's, Trinity, and Brookview, to form Central United Methodist Church, where he spent countless hours volunteering, teaching and serving until his passing.Pat believed deeply in the value of Education and was a valuable leader in the conceiving, planning, and construction of the Central Faith Child Development Center, which opened its doors in 2007. He took great pleasure each morning, during the first few years, greeting the young children as they entered the building.Pat's involvement in the Methodist church expanded beyond his local church. Pat was elected to serve in various Methodist leadership roles such as District Lay Leader, Conference Lay Leader, President of the National Association of Conference Lay Leaders, and District Council on Ministries. He has also served on the Wesleyan Homes Board as President and Trustee. He had a key leadership role in the Baylor Wesley Foundation as well. Pat was honored to be the only Central Delegate to Annual Conference to ever serve eight consecutive years.Pat was an avid deer hunter and bird hunter who loved spending time with his Brittany Spaniels at his ranch in Sweetwater. He adored his family and experienced tremendous joy in participating in the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His integrity, humility, great sense of humor, common sense approach to life, and his words of wisdom were attributes he generously shared with all who had the benefit of knowing him. Pat leaves a legacy of service to others, a passion for life-long learning, and never-ending faith.He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Carroll Stroman.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; daughters, Johanna Nystrom and husband, Greg, of Dallas, Cheryl Roberts and husband, Wes, of Hewitt, and Stacy Erb and husband, Troy, of Austin; seven grandchildren, Ryan Nystrom and wife, Erin, of Frisco, Whitney Nystrom of Chicago, IL, Bobby Martin of Savannah, GA, Patrick Martin of Waco, Marissa Martin of Granbury, Drew and Jake Erb of Austin; five great-grandchildren, Lucy, Graham, and Jack Nystrom of Frisco, Aubree Rose Martin of Savannah, GA, and Turner Wayne Yocham of Granbury.Pallbearers will be: nephew, Brent Stroman; son-in-law, Greg Nystrom; grandson, Ryan Nystrom; son-in-law, Troy Erb; grandson, Drew Erb; grandson, Jake Erb; grandson, Patrick Martin; son-in-law, Wes Roberts.Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
- Updated
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.