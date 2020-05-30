Rachel Strickland

April 23,1980 - May 22, 2020

Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, of Bellmead, Texas, left behind her son, Landon Wilson; daughters, Haley Wilson and Ashley Wilson. Rachel also leaves behind her grandson, Noah Wilson; mother, Barbara Permenter; step-father, Mark Gade; brother, Jeremy Strickland, all of Bellmead, Texas; father, James Strickland of Marlin, Texas. Rachel also has a large extended family including numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Bellmead Funeral Home.

Friends are welcome.

The family will be having a private family gathering Sunday and a ceremony for spreading ashes will be scheduled later.

Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rachel Strickland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries