April 23,1980 - May 22, 2020
Rachel Dionne Strickland, 40, of Bellmead, Texas, left behind her son, Landon Wilson; daughters, Haley Wilson and Ashley Wilson. Rachel also leaves behind her grandson, Noah Wilson; mother, Barbara Permenter; step-father, Mark Gade; brother, Jeremy Strickland, all of Bellmead, Texas; father, James Strickland of Marlin, Texas. Rachel also has a large extended family including numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Bellmead Funeral Home.
Friends are welcome.
The family will be having a private family gathering Sunday and a ceremony for spreading ashes will be scheduled later.
