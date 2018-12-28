Shirley M. StreetlyAug. 9, 1925 - Dec. 15, 2018Shirley M. Streetly, 93, passed away December 15, 2018, in Waco, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 28, at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Dallas, Texas.She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Streetly, Sr.; son, Jim Streetly, Jr.; and son-in-law, Ron McGuire.She is survived by sons, Wayne Streetly and wife, Joyce, of Golinda, Texas, Glen Streetly and wife, Gloria, of Hickory Creek, Texas; daughter, Barbara McGuire of Palm Desert, CA; daughter-in-law, Carol Streetly of Broken Arrow, OK; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Rosie.The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Arbor House and to Brenda and Laura for the love and care they gave Shirley during her stay there.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue or the Waco Humane Society.Laurel Land Funeral Home469-802-4900Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.