Susan Ellen StrazzaMarch 13, 1956 - Nov. 1, 2018Susan Ellen Strazza, age 63, of Cedar Creek, Texas, peacefully passed away in Waco, Thursday, November 1, 2018.She was closely surrounded and carried by family and friends who provided around-the-clock care during her long and courageous battle with cancer.Sue was born in Greenwich Connecticut on March 13, 1956.She, and her husband, Thomas Strazza, raised their seven children together. A devoted wife, mother and member of Heritage Ministries for 39 years she always brought the family together, selflessly taking care of others, and bringing joy and hope to everyone her life touched. Her home always being a refuge of love, joy and hospitality to all she hosted. In addition to caring for her family, she worked alongside her husband in the family business Community Trucking, LLC.She was preceded in death by her brother, John Watson of Boca Raton, Florida.She is survived by her husband, Thomas Strazza of Cedar Creek; seven children, Frank and wife, Amy, Thomas and wife, Luana, Michelle and husband, Roland, Joseph and wife, Dena, Kristen, Rebekah, and Nathanael; father, Douglas Watson and wife, Claire; mother, Theresa Sansonetti; brother, Doug Watson; sister, Maria Payton and husband, Frazier Payton; sister, Melissa Watson all of Florida; and sister-in-law, Joan DiSanto and husband, Anthony DiSanto of New York; ten grandchildren, Katilee, Mark, Jonathan, Joshua, Silas, Micah, Lucas, Zackary, Grace, and Guilia; and nieces and nephews, Christina, Cory, Ryan, Kyle, Mark, Nicole, and Kenny Jr.The funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the church of Heritage Ministries, located at 496 Halbert LN Waco, TX 76705.Flowers and donations can also be sent to the address above.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
