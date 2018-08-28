Allen Charles StrausMarch 25, 1934 - Aug. 20, 2018Longtime Woodway resident, SMSGT Allen Charles Straus, (USAF Ret) born Valley City North Dakota March 25, 1934 passed away in Waco August 20, 2018.The funeral with full military honors was held at the National Cemetery on August 24.Allen joined the Air Force in 1951 and served in the Korean Conflict and later served three consecutive tours in Vietnam during which time he was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor and later in his career, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal.He married Jennifer Shields in Sydney Australia July 20, 1969.After his retirement from the Air Force in 1977, Allen received his bachelor's degree from Texas State University. He was employed as the City of Waco Fleet Administrator until retiring in 1999 and also served as the National President of the Equipment Maintenance Council and as President of the Central TX chapter of Texas Public Works.Allen enjoyed annual visits with Jennifer to Australia and making trips through Europe and North America. He especially enjoyed his daily coffee with his dear friend, Steve Martin.Deepest appreciation is extended to Dr. Gary Barbin and to Providence Hospice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
