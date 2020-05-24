Sandra Straten March 5, 1945 - May 22, 2020 Saundra Straten, age 75, of Chalk Bluff, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in Waco. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with Dr. John Crowder officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Saundra was born March 5, 1945, in Waco, the daughter of Wesley and Audrey (Johnson) Yarbrough. She was a graduate of Richfield High School in Waco. On March 16, 1979, she was united in marriage to Gary Straten in Waco. She worked for Owen-Illinois Glass Plant in Waco for over 20 years before retiring in 1992. Saundra was known as a very loving, caring and beautiful woman both inside and out. She enjoyed shopping, bowling, cooking, entertaining, playing bingo, taking care of her dogs, and watching Lifetime Network. She especially loved watching Gary race at the Heart of Texas Speedway. Saundra was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Barbara Pankonien; and a brother, Wesley Yarbrough Jr. Survivors include her beloved husband of 41 years, Gary Straten of Chalk Bluff; her children, Karen Lynn Farar and husband, Frank, of Cartwright, OK, Jerry Kaiser and wife, Anna, of McGregor, and Kevin Kaiser and wife, Amber, of Hewitt; grandchildren, Trey, Brentley, Quinlan, Rendon, Ava-Paige, Kannon, Kash, Cody, Kels and fiancee, Katie, and Shelby and girlfriend, Paige; a great-grandson, Ryatt; brothers, Boyd Yarbrough and wife, Liz, and Greg Yarbrough and wife, Betty; a very special friend, Rosemary Ficke; her neighbors, Lee and Sherry; her dogs, Hobo and Buster; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
