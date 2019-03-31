Reynold StratenNov. 28, 1935 - March 27, 2019Reynold "Cap'n Ron" Straten, age 83, of West, passed away March 27, 2019. A Rosary will be recited and memorial service held 2 p.m., Monday, April 1, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m., until service time Monday, at the funeral home. A memorial guestbook can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

