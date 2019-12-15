Alphonse StratenJune 26, 1927 - Dec. 11, 2019Alphonse "Al" Straten, age 92, of Northcrest, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Allen. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, December 16, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Military Graveside Rites will be held 11:30 a.m ., Monday, at Waco Memorial Park, conducted by the West Veterans Honor Guard.Al was born June 26, 1927, in Leroy, the son of Frank and Hattie (Schorn) Straten. He attended St. Martin's School in Tours and West High School. On October 7, 1948, he was united in marriage to Molly Jane Halamik in West. Al proudly served his country with the United States Navy during the World War II with the SeaBees. He was a member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. He was also a member of American Legion Post #121, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4819, 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Council in Bellmead, 4th Degree Assembly #2391 in West and the United Rubber Workers Union. Al served as a Councilman and Judge for the City of Northcrest for many years. He worked for General Tire and Rubber Company for 36 years before retiring in 1986. He then went to work for Electronic Data Systems in Plano for five years before retiring again in 1992. Al enjoyed deep sea fishing, working in his yard, repairing go-karts and bicycles, and playing dominos and bingo. He loved to watch the grandkids play their sports and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. He was known as a "Gentleman's Gentleman".Al was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Molly Jane Straten; parents; sister, Angeline Debbendener; brothers, Daniel and Urban Straten; and a very special friend, Anna Beseda.Survivors include his daughters, Stephanie Varnell and husband, J.R., of Allen and Clarisse Boss and husband, Robert, of Coppell; grandchildren, Shane Varnell, Bradley Boss and wife, Dalia, Stuart Boss and wife, Danielle, Grant Varnell and wife, Megan, and Courtney Bauer and husband, Lucas; great-grandchildren, Alec, Brinley, Lennon, Emilia, Caroline, Nolan, and McCartney; a brother, Emanuel Straten; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Man arrested, accused of burglarizing cars in Walmart parking lot
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Union Hall gets Whizzbanged along with Wacool Tacos, Koko Ramen, Unshakeable Milkshakes and more open downtown
-
Waco man arrested on sexual assault, invasive visual recording charges
-
Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2019
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.