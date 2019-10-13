Adele Janak StrandMarch 8, 1930 - Oct. 9, 2019Adele Sonka Janak Strand, 89, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Fort Worth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, at St. Jerome Catholic Church with burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be at 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, October 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with the Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.Adele was born March 8, 1930 in Ennis, Texas. She was the daughter of Frank and Mary Skrivanek Sonka. On October 18, 1949, she married Clarence J. Janak.On September 26, 1999, Adele married Harold G. Strand.Adele was a homemaker and active in many organizations including the St. Jerome Women's Society, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxilary, SPJST Lodge #430, McLennan and Hill County Chapter Czech Heritage Society, Ladies of Charity, various dance clubs, and the 12th Man Foundation.She loved baking her award winning kolaches, polka and ballroom dancing and Aggie football games.Adele was preceded in death by husband, Clarence J. Janak on June 26, 1992 and her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Janak on August 13, 2016.She is survived by her children, Larry Janak of Katy and David Janak and wife, Gina, of Allen; grandchildren, Jennifer and husband, Gary Reininga, of Hudson Oaks, Bryan Janak and wife, Gilda, of Sachse, Craig Janak of Katy, and Karen and husband, Dirk Calderon, of Bellaire; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Jasmine Janak and Lucian and Tristan Calderon; and sister, Helen Skrasek of Fort Worth.Also surviving is Adele's extended family: Gerald and Donna Feuge of Hurst, Ryan Feuge and wife, Kate, of Keller and their children, Brooke and Cooper; Gordon Strand and wife, Meda, and daughter, Alexandra Strand of North Richland Hills, Kristin Feuge and husband, Bradley Bonenberger, and children, Lucas, Asher, and Jacob of Colleyville; host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and wonderful friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church, SPJST Scholarship Fund, Texas Aggie Band Association, or to your favorite charity.
