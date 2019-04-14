William StrahlSept. 16, 1939 - April 8, 2019William Joseph Ellery Strahl, 79, of Waco, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. The family will have a private inurnment at Oakwood Cemetery.William was born in Jefferson Barracks, MO., on September, 16, 1939. He was in the U.S. Army, and stationed in Korea during his service. He served over six years. He then worked for the Veterans Affairs.He is survived by daughters, Dolly Slosser and husband, Steven, Debra Chandler and husband, Bryan; brother, Francis Strahl and wife, Ruth; grandchildren, Kristy Jenkins, Justin Chandler, Stefanie Slosser, and Hunter Slosser.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

