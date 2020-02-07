Floyd StowersFeb. 4, 1926 - Feb. 4, 2020Floyd G. Stowers, age 94, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Stilwell Retirement Residence in Waco. Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 8, at Axtell Cemetery, with Pastor Dennis Rejcek officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West.Floyd was born February 4, 1926 in Elgin, the son of Ira and Jessie (Dyer) Stowers. He was a graduate of Waco High School. On November 18, 1978, he was united in marriage to Willie Ford in Waco. Willie preceded him in death on June 1, 2014. Floyd proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Floyd was a member of Mooreville United Methodist Church in Chilton. He worked for the Texas Highway Department for over 30 years before retiring in 1982. Floyd enjoyed dancing, playing "42", and visiting with friends at Stilwell. He was a member of Hubbard Masonic Lodge #530, Waco Scottish Rite, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2148.Floyd was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Stowers; a step-daughter, Pam Sanders; and a brother, Stanley Stowers.Survivors include his daughter, Charlotte Jones of Flower Mound; a step-daughter, Leslye Garner and husband, Michael, of Cave Creek, AZ; four grandchildren, Lindsay Plum and husband, Cory, Kelsey Garner, Zach Stowers and wife, Ashlie, and Laci Buck and husband, Donovan; three great grandchildren, Brooke, Evan and Dylan; a sister, Doris Cupp; his beloved companion, Mary Stringer; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stilwell Retirement Center, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive, Waco, TX 76710. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Stowers, Floyd
Service information
Feb 8
Graveside Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Axtell Cemetery
P. O. Box 145
Axtell, TX 76624
P. O. Box 145
Axtell, TX 76624
