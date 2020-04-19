Vickie Jo Stover December 17, 1955 - April 8, 2020 Vickie Jo (Biddle) Stover passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. after battling pancreatic cancer. Vickie was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Stover; parents, Bobby and Doris Biddle; grandparents; several aunts and uncles; and nephew, Bobby Muns. Left to cherish her memory are son, Cody Stover; grandchildren, Dakota, Tyler and Brailie Stover; twin sister, Nickie Joy Muns and partner, Jeff Barabas; brother, Larry Ray Nickerson and wife. Mary Beth; as well as several nieces and nephews. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

