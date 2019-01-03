Gracie L. StoughJuly 28, 1932 - Dec. 31, 2018Gracie Lee Pike Stough of Robinson, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father shortly before midnight on Monday, December 31, 2018, at the age of 86 years. Visitation will be at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson on Saturday, January 5, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m., in the Pecan Grove Chapel, with Rev. Charles Black and Dr. Cary Killough officiating. A family graveside service will then be held at Waco Memorial Park.Gracie was born in Sayre, Alabama, on July 28, 1932, and was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed. She was a long-time member of the Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Robinson.Gracie was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Eddie Donald Stough; her parents, George Euell Pike and Daisy Lee Parsons Pike; sisters, Evelyn Robbins, Ana Mae Hanks; and brother, George E. Pike, Jr.Gracie is survived by four daughters – Donna Stough Black and husband Charles, Therese Stough Stecher, Deborah Stough Glascock and husband Bruce, Becky Stough Brown and husband, James; one son, Donald Eugene Stough and wife LaDonna; nine grandchildren, Shannon Black Smith, and husband Jason, Jennifer Mierl, and husband Seth, Mike Stecher and wife Linda, Bradley Black and wife Maria, Rebecca Glass and husband Guy, Therese Kurtz and husband Kerry, Natalie Melnar and husband Brad, Danny Brown and wife Emily, Scott Stough and wife Stacy; eleven great-grandchildren, Ana Smith, Drew Mierl, Kaden Kurtz, Isaiah Glass, Audrey Melnar, Carson Mierl, Elijah Glass, Carter Kurtz, Owen Melnar, Jude Glass, and Declan Stough; brothers, William Bart Pike, John T. Pike, and Walter Joe Pike; numerous nieces and nephews; plus a host of friends.Pallbearers for the funeral service will be her four grandsons and five grandsons-in-law.The family is very grateful for the wonderful service provided by Arbor House Assisted Living of Waco, and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Breast Cancer Prevention Institute, 30 Rehill Avenue, Suite 3400 Somerville, NJ 08876, in memory of Gracie Lee Pike Stough.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
