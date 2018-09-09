Eddie Donald StoughAug. 30, 1928 - Sept. 7, 2018Eddie Donald Stough, of Robinson, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father shortly after midnight, Friday, September 7, 2018, one week after celebrating his 90th birthday. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 11, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. Graveside services with Full Military Honors will follow at 2:00 p.m., at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S. I35.Eddie was born, in Birmingham, Alabama, August 30, 1928. He retired from the U.S. Air Force, June 1, 1968, with 22 years of service. During his Air Force career, he served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Following his military career, he went on to work as a Supervisor at the ALCOA Rockdale Works in Rockdale, Texas. He retired on October 1, 1989, after twenty years of service with ALCOA. He was a longtime member and also served as a deacon at the Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Robinson.Master Sgt. Stough was stationed at many bases in the United States and Overseas, including Germany, England, Newfoundland, Spain, Azores, and Guam. His distinguished list of military honors and decorations includes the following: Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, with Five Bronze Loops, World War II Victory Medal, Army Occupation Medal, with Berlin Air Device, Humane Action Medal (for Berlin Air Lift), National Defense Service Medal, with one Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, with three Bronze Stars (35 Combat Missions), Air Force Longevity Service Award, with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, Unites States Air Force NCO Academy, Graduate Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. His Tours of Duty included: Senior Air Crew Member Wings 75th Troop Carrier Sqdn. 9th Air Force Flying Paratroopers and Towing Gliders 333rd Troop Carrier Sqdn., Berlin Air Lift, 106th Air National Guard, Birmingham, Alabama, 98th Bomb group (B-29 Bombers) Crew Chief, Flight Chief, Flight Engineer, 98th Air Refueling Sqdn. – Bomb Wing, Flight Engineer, Tanker Aircraft 9th Air Refueling Sqdn. , 9th Bomb Wing, Flight Engineer, KC-97 Tanker Aircraft, 9th Military Airlift Sqdn, Flight Engineer, C-141 Jet Cargo AircraftHe is survived by his wife of 69 years, Gracie Lee Pike Stough; four daughters, Donna Stough Black and husband, Charles, Therese Stough Stecher, Deborah Stough Glascock and husband, Bruce, and Becky Stough Brown and husband, James; son, Donald Eugene Stough and wife, LaDonna; nine grandchildren, Shannon Black Smith and husband, Jason, Jennifer Mierl and husband, Seth, Mike Stecher and wife, Linda, Bradley Black and wife, Maria, Rebecca Glass and husband, Guy, Therese Kurtz and husband, Kerry, Natalie Melnar and husband, Brad, Danny Brown, and wife, Emily, and Scott Stough and wife, Stacy; 11 great-grandchildren, Ana Smith, Drew Mierl, Kaden Kurtz, Isaiah Glass, Audrey Melnar, Carson Mierl, Elijah Glass, Carter Kurtz, Owen Melnar, Jude Glass, and Declan Stough; two sisters, Lo Kitchens and Yvonne Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews, plus a host of friends.The family would also like to thank Dr. Carl Chakmakjian and Dr. Mark Hinds, who provided excellent and loving care, helping Eddie make it to his 90th birthday. They are also very grateful for the wonderful service provided by Providence Hospice and the Visiting Angels of Waco, who made it possible for him to remain at home.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851, in memory of Eddie D. Stough.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
