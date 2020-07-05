Ivan Harold Storer, Jr. April 13, 1929 - June 30, 2020 On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Buddy Storer, loving husband and father of four children, went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 91. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday July 11, at Hopewell Cemetery in Liberty Hill, Texas. Sue Beard will be officiating. Buddy was born to Ivan Harold Storer, Sr. and Viola Stinnett Storer in San Angelo, Texas, on April 13, 1929. He attended schools in California, Corpus Christi and Waco, Texas. He graduated in 1947 from Waco High School. While playing college football at Laredo Junior College, he met a cute cheerleader named Geraldine (Gerry) Starnes, and they were married on March 4, 1950. Buddy and Gerry recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in March. Sports played an important part in Buddy's life. He played football and baseball in high school and college. While playing for the Calvert, Texas, Fast Pitch Softball Team, his team won the 1951 World Championship and Buddy was selected as an All American Outfielder. Buddy enlisted in the Marine Corps and served from 1951 to 1954. During this time, he played football and baseball for the Marines. He received an invitation by the Chicago Bears to come to their training camp. Buddy started his own business, Buddy's Tile Shop, in 1960, and had a successful business until he retired. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Karem Shrine. He was a Jesters and a member of the Patrol. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mabel Suggs; and grandson, Justin Storer. Buddy is survived by his brother, Larry Storer and wife, Eileen; his loving wife, Gerry Storer; sons, Terry Storer and wife, Linda, Gary Storer, Kerry Lee Storer and wife, Gina; and daughter, Kathy Storer; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.

