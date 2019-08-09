Shorty StoneAug. 23, 1937 - Aug. 7, 2019Shorty Stone passed away on August 7, 2019, and is probably already helping St. Peter greet at the Golden Gate of Heaven. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 10, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N Old Robinson Rd, Waco, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 9, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Shorty was born August 23, 1937, in Moody, Texas, to Clifford and Laura Mae Tosh Stone. He married Reta Parrish in November 22, 1957. Shorty worked for 39 years at Darr Equipment Company, retiring 22 years ago. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing golf.He was baptized as a young boy and has attended Meadowbrook Baptist Church for about 53 years. He was a deacon, a Sunday school teacher, greeter, and loved going on mission trips helping to build churches in Colorado and Montana. Shorty also enjoyed playing cards with friends; he helped start and played in the same bunco group for 48 years.Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Bishop (Henry); sisters-in-law, Irene Drummond (Art), and Nancy Stone (Royce); granddaughter, Tarrie Byrom; and BFF, Walter Schnizer.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Reta; their three children, Lisa Ray (James), Rene Stone, and Craig Stone (Dianne); three grandchildren, Kevin Ray (Brittanie), Ashley Salas (Jovan), and Sherri Sanchez (Blake); brother, Royce Stone; honorary daughter, Sherrie Teichelmann; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials are made to Meadowbrook Baptist Church (1207 N. Robinson Rd, Robinson, Texas 76706), or to Providence Hospice (300 Hwy 6, Waco Texas, 76712)Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
