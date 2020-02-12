Royce Milton StoneOct. 3, 1935 - Feb. 10, 2020Royce Stone, 84, passed away February 10, 2020, of natural causes in Wimberley, Texas. Funeral Service will be held on February 14 at Connally-Compton Funeral Home, Waco, Texas. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., before the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Cemetery. Royce Milton Stone graduated from Waco High School in 1954. Royce, like many, joined the Army after graduation from High School. Royce married his high school sweetheart Nancy Kittlitz after returning from the service in 1957, and they were wed for sixty years. Royce worked many jobs after the service including repo man in Texas City, Texas. Royce made a career in the banking business, working for Community Bank, United Bank, and Central National Bank in the Waco area. Royce and Nancy were members of Woodway Baptist Church for more than 45 years. Royce had many activities he participated in, including Civitan activities, Church, Meals on Wheels driver, and still helped around the Bank. Some of his hobbies included fishing with his buddie Carl, hunting with his brother Shorty, and attempts at golf with his Army friend, Mac. Royce was an animal lover and a very proud pet owner, and he loved his Schnauzers.Royce is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Laura Mae Stone; wife, Nancy; twin sister, Joyce Stone Bishop; brother, Charles (Shorty) Stone. He is survived by daughters; Cheryl Stone Calley and Dana Stone Hobbs; his grandchildren Cliff Calley, Chelsea Ray, and Zachary Hobbs, and his eight great-grandchildren.
