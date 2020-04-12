Roy Lee Stone Feb. 14, 1947 - April 3, 2020 Roy Lee Stone, 73, of Waco, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. He was born February 14, 1947, in Waco, Texas. He was preceded in death by his dad, Roy D. Stone and his wife, Florence Stone; sisters, Patty Stone, Gloria Wilson, and Elizabeth Schraeder. Roy is survived by his wife, Brenda Stone; children, Sheila Hatcher and Kevin Stone; brothers, John Johanson and wife, Lillie, and Jim Johanson; grandchildren, Brittni Hatcher and Steven Marek, Branden Stone and wife, Dawn, and Damon Hatcher; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Mason Marek; along with his precious pets, Little Boy Peanut and Goldie; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to say a special thank you to Gina Stelley, RN, of Baylor Scott and White Hospice. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

