Roy Durwood StoneNov. 10, 1921 - Sept. 9, 2019Roy Durwood Stone, 97, of Waco, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, September 12, at Bold Springs Cemetery, West, Texas, with the Rev. Jerry Freedman officiating.Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Stone; and daughters, Patti Stone, Gloria Wilson, and Elizabeth Schraeder.He is survived by his children, Roy Lee Stone and wife, Brenda, John Johanson and wife, Lillie, and Jim Johanson; brothers, O.C. Stone, Tommy Stone, Bobby Stone, and Jerry Stone; grandchildren, Kevin Stone, Sheila Hatcher, Robert Brown, Ginger Harris, Reagan Wilson, Diedra Schraeder, James Fowler, Dewayne Fowler, and Ralph; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
