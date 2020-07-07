Ronald M. Stone

Dec. 14, 1941 - July 5, 2020

Ronald M. Stone, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, at Waco Memorial Park.

Ronald was born December 14, 1941, in Asa, Texas, to Russell and Edith (McCorkle) Stone.

He retired from McLennan County Road Maintenance after several years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Stone; his daughter, Debbie Parr and her husband, Richard; his son, Walter Stone and his wife, Kristi; his sisters, Carla Stone of West, and Lizette Kuehl and her husband, James of China Spring; his brother, Charles Stone of Hewitt; grandchildren, Alex, Allison and Grant Parr and Austin, Nathan and Cody Stone; and many nieces and nephews.

