April 11, 1944 - Jan. 28, 2020

Joseph Dobbs Stone Jr. of Woodway, TX, is survived by his children, Rachel (Russ) Wood, Andrew, Colleen & Courtney Stone; and two grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents La Juanah (King) & Joseph D Stone, Sr.

Memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, March 14, in the Fellowship Room at Highland Baptist Church in Waco.

