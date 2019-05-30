Janice Scoggins StoneMay 13, 1958 - May 27, 2019Janice Kay Scoggins Stone, of Hewitt, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Janice was born on May 13, 1958, in Waco, Texas, to Lloyd and Mary Scoggins. She graduated from Midway High School and went on to continue her education at MCC and the University of Texas-Arlington, to pursue her nursing degree. Janice was a long-time employee of Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center, where she served in many capacities throughout her 35 years of doing what she loved. She was a staple in her community, being a part of the Waco Women's Lions Club along with many other civic organizations. Janice and her husband. Gene, who were married for 37 years, were loyal to that "Good ole Baylor Line" and had a passion for travel. Janice was known as Yaya to her grandchildren, Will and Jake, who were her world. She enjoyed taking them on adventures and teaching them all about life. Janice was known for her contagious smile, laughter and compassion for others.Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Mary Scoggins; husband, Gene Stone; and nephew, Gary Dean Scoggins.She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Cunha and husband, Gary; two grandchildren, William and Jake; one sister, Mary "Suzy" Needler; three brothers, Bill and wife, Lynda, Gary "Pogo" and wife, Debbie, and Joe Don Scoggins; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her three pugs, Jocko, Jaxon, and Jasmine, who brought her much comfort through her illness.Special thanks to Baylor Scott & White medical team and hospice. Thank you to Dr. Harris and the staff of Texas Oncology.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Janice Stone Memorial Foundation at https://www.whbfamily.com/obituaries/Janice-Scoggins-Stone?obId=4435927#/obituaryInfo.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
