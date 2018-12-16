Doug StoneJuly 21, 1938 - Dec. 12, 2018Doug Stone, age 80, of McGregor, passed away late Wednesday night, December 12, 2018. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at First Baptist Church of McGregor Fellowship Hall, 700 W. Sixth Street. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m., in the Sanctuary, with The Rev. Terry Johnston officiating. Inurnment will follow in McGregor Cemetery.Mr. Stone was born July 21, 1938, in McGregor, Texas, the son of the late Oscar Dennis and Ola Mae (Rhoads) Stone; where he was a 1958 graduate of McGregor High School. On September 11, 1958, he married Nancy Arnold at First Baptist Church in McGregor.Much of his life was spent as an electrician for both residential and commercial business. He was a long time member of First Baptist Church of McGregor. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. Doug was also an avid fan of Baylor Bear Baseball and the Lady Bear Basketball team.Also preceding him in death was his son, Rusty Stone; and sister, Norma Jean Leonard.Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Nancy Stone; son, Ted Stone; two brothers, Dennis Wayne Stone and wife, Faye, Jimmy Dan Stone and wife, Shirley; sister-in-law, Edith Crain; and numerous nieces and nephews.The guest book is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
