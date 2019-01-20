Mary Jane StolteMay 19, 1929 - Jan. 11, 2019Jane Stolte was born May 19, 1929, in Waco, Texas, to William Orville Davis and Dora Alice Bundy Davis. She passed away quietly on January 11, 2019, with her family present.She is survived by her daughters, Katie Strief and Terry Stolte, both of McKinney; grandson, Aaron Rodriguez and wife, Susy, and their children, Jonathan and Evelyn of Dallas; several nephews, nieces, and dear friends.Memorial services are pending. To view full obituary, convey condolences, and sign the online registry, please visit www.TJMFuneral.com.Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home2525 N Central Expy, Allen, TX 75013(972) 562-2601Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

