Elton Stinson, Jr.Nov. 17, 1946 - Jan. 23, 2019Elton Stinson, Jr., 72, of Center, Texas passed away on January 23, 2019 in Center. He was born on November 17, 1946 in Austin, Texas, to Elton M. Stinson, Sr. and Elizabeth Mary Stinson. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Mangum Funeral Home.Elton grew up in Waco, Texas, before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps following graduation. After returning home, Elton moved to Center where he met Edith Crouch. On July 31, 1976, the two were joined in marriage. Elton was a lover of the outdoors, and he enjoyed fishing very much. He also liked building model planes, extending his knowledge through watching documentaries and was an avid reader. One of Elton's great passions was classic cars. When he and Edith met, he owned a 1967 GTO that he cared for like his own child. A devoted husband and father, Elton treasured each and every second spent with his wife and children.Elton is survived by his beloved wife, Edith Stinson; son, Elton Stinson, III; daughter, Michelle Hetherington and husband, Kevin; brothers, David Stinson and Douglas Stinson; grandchildren, Eric Ard and fiancée, Cassie Gulley, Ashley Poindexter and husband, Dakota, Jimmy Hetherington and wife, Lacy; and three great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Elizabeth Stinson; and sister, Margaret Holquin.The family is being served by Mangum Funeral Home in Center. To send condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.mangumfh.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.