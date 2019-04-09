Marion StewartNov. 29, 1934 - April 7, 2019Marion Rode Stewart was welcomed into Heaven on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the sanctuary of Zion Lutheran Church, McGregor, TX. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m., in the sanctuary, prior to the service. Interment will follow in McGregor Cemetery.Mrs. Stewart was born November 29, 1934 in Cherry Springs, Texas to Regu and Ida Dittmar Rode. She was baptized, confirmed, and married in the Lutheran Church. Marion attended Cherry Spring School and graduated from Fredericksburg High School and Texas Lutheran College. On September 7, 1957, she married Ray Stewart in Cherry Springs, Texas.Marion enjoyed working at Gilmore and Davis Furniture, was the owner of the Busy Bee Gift Shop in McGregor for many years, and was a dedicated member of Zion Lutheran Church and her community.Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Stewart; sons, Tom Lee Stewart, Jim Ray Stewart; parents; and brothers, David, Leroy and Andrew Rode.Marion is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Lammert and husband, Luke; granddaughter, Jessica Lammert; sisters, Helen Hoffmann and husband, Carroll, Emy Stubblefield, Rosy Neuman and husband, Roy, Idabelle Erickson, Irene Merz and husband, Tracy; sisters-in-law, Theresa Rode, Katherine Westfall, Pauline Cowart; and many beloved nieces and nephews.A special thank you to the loving staff of Heartis Memory Care, Bluebonnet Hospice, and Providence Hospice Place.Memorials may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 156, McGregor, Texas 76657.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
