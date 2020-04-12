Frances Stewart June 11, 1952 - April 2, 2020 Frances Ann Stewart (Magouirk) died peacefully in her home on April 2, 2020, in Marlin, Texas, surrounded by her three children and grandchildren at the age of 67. Frances is survived by her ex-husband/friend, Samuel Stewart; her children, Warren Stewart of Hewitt, TX, Manda Koepp and her husband, Charles, of Malakoff, TX, and Randall Stewart and his wife, Misty, of Riesel, TX; her ten grandchildren, Tyler Wade, Lane Wade, Chase Wade, Hunter Stewart, Kaitlin Stewart, Stash Stewart, Laney-Ann Stewart, Clayton Koepp, Skylar Stewart, and Charley Koepp; three great-grandchildren, Rhylynn Wade, Benjamin Cigala (Wade), and Bristol Wade; her siblings, Wanda Oatman and husband, Bill, of Conroe, TX, and Travis Magouirk of Holland, TX. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Van; her stepfather, Herman Van; brothers, Benjamin Magouirk, James Magouirk; and sister, Daizie Kate Magouirk. Frances was born on June 11, 1952, in Robstown, Texas, to James Sanford Magouirk and Myrtle Ethel Thomas. She graduated from Marlin High School in 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, Samuel Warren Stewart, in August of 1971. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her three children and her ten grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren were her life; she loved spending time with them all. She retired in 2019 from Russell Stover Candy Factory. Her retirement enabled her the opportunity to spend all her free time with her children and grandchildren. There will be no service due to her wishes. The family will have a celebration of her life in June in her honor. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
McLennan County reports second COVID-19 death; another under investigation
-
McLennan County reports 6 more test positive for COVID-19, including local doctor
-
Gatesville women's prison on lockdown because of COVID-19
-
Former Marlin coach Malone dies at 73
-
Area health officials vague on preparations, testing as COVID-19 cases climb to 56
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.