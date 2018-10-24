David F. StewartJan. 9, 1925 - Oct. 21, 2018Mr. David Francis Stewart, 93, 0f Waco, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 25, at Lake Shore Drive Church of Christ in Waco with Mr. Ernie Christie officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 24, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors in Waco.David was born, January 9, 1925, to George Locke and Maud (Coppic) Stewart in Brown County, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco. Mr. Stewart served in the 388th Bombardment Group in the Army Air Corps from 1942-1944, part of the Eighth Air Force during World War II. He married the love of his life, Esta Mourine Davis on June 22, 1946 and they celebrated 69 wonderful years together. After completing his BSEd degree in 1951 from Howard Payne College, David worked for William Cameron Company. He retired from Lowe's in 1987 where he worked as an accountant. He was a member of Lake Shore Drive Church of Christ in Waco. David enjoyed gardening, and spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.He was precede in death by his parents; wife, Esta M. Stewart; two brothers and one sister.Survivors include his daughters, Frances Ammons (Paul) of Abilene, Texas, Ruth Castleberry (Paul Richard) of Conway, Arkansas; son, David Wayne Stewart (Ronda) of Waco, Texas; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Lake Shore Church of Christ in Waco or the 388th Bomb Group Association c/o Ruth Castleberry, Secretary, 2 Beaver Ridge Rd, Conway, AR 72032Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
