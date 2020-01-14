Larry Gene StevensOct. 9, 1945 - Jan. 12, 2020Larry Gene Stevens, 74, of Elm Mott, met Jesus face to face on Sunday, January 12, 2020.Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Victorious Life Church in Robinson, with The Rev. Tim D. Stevens officiating and assisted by The Rev. DeWayne Watson and The Rev. Lloyd Zeigler.Larry and Arlene served as missionaries for 37 years to the countries of Malawi, Tanzania and Botswana on the continent of Africa; and was an active member of Victorious Life Church in Robinson.Larry was preceded in death by his son, Michael Stevens; brother, Don Stevens; and father, Bertram Stevens.Larry has gone ahead of his wife of 55 years and six months, Arlene (Pryor) Stevens; three children, Tim Stevens and wife, Michelle, David Stevens and wife, Karen, and Michelle (Stevens) Watson and husband, DeWayne. His departure from this life also precedes his mother, Nettie Stevens; brother, Mel Stevens; sister, Debbie Stevens. Larry has seven grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
