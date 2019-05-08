Kenneth StevensAug. 23, 1932 - May 5, 2019Kenneth Stevens, 86, passed away Sunday morning, May 5, 2019 at his Valley Mills Home. Viewing will commence at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, with a formal visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., in the chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive. The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr, Waco, with The Rev. Carroll Hambrick officiating. Private inurnment will be in McGregor Cemetery.Mr. Stevens was born, August 23, 1932, in Temple, Texas, the son of the late Lennie and Renie (Jackson) Stevens. He began his education in McGregor and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps his senior year in high school. He served in the Marine Corps 1950 to 1953. He met and married Barbara Clemons in 1957.Kenneth began a life in the ministry in 1969. He has continued to pastor several churches over the past 50 years and most presently at Lake Whitney Baptist Church where he was pastor at the time of his death. He was a heavy equipment operator with the Santa Fe Railroad retiring in 1992.Kenneth was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Barbara Clemons Stevens; his parents; two siblings, William "Bill" Stevens and Juanita Davis.Survivors include son, Billy Stevens and wife, Lou; two daughters, Lee Ann Bosher and husband, Ronnie, Lisa Ratliff-Snell and husband, Willie; and "adopted" daughter, Jana Barger; sister-in-law, Brenda Jaynes, and brother-in-law, Robert Gene Clemons; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.For those desiring, the family has suggested Lake Whitney Baptist Church, P. O. Box 528, Clifton, Texas 76634, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Through this site you are encouraged to leave condolences or a fond memory about Kenneth.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
