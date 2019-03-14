James StevensNovember 19, 1947 - March 3, 2019Mr. James E Stevens, Sr. passed away March 3, 2019 peacefully. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at Lewis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, March 22, at Lewis Funeral Home.Lewis Funeral Home811 S. W.W. White Rd.San Antonio, TX 78220(210) 227-7281Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

