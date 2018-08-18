Barbara StevensAug. 10, 1938 - Aug. 16, 2018Barbara Stevens, 80, passed away Thursday night, August 16, 2018, at her Valley Mills Home. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday August 19, 2018, in the chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 20, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Drive, Waco with Rev. Carroll Hambrick officiating. Private inurnment will be in McGregor Cemetery.Mrs. Stevens was born, August 10, 1938, in Crawford, Texas, the daughter of the late Robert Vinson and Sylvia June (Kelly) Clemons. She began her education in Meridian and was a 1956 graduate of Valley Mills High School. She later attended nursing and a lab tech school at Providence Hospital in Waco. In 1965, she began her medical career with Dr. H.E. Hilderbrand in Merdian as a lab and x-ray technician until her retirement in 1982. Since 1969, she has been a devoted and faithful pastor's wife to Kenneth Stevens to whom she married April 13, 1957, in Valley Mills, Texas. During her life, she enjoyed gardening and traveling to Tennessee.Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Kenneth Stevens; son, Billy Stevens and wife, Lou; two daughters, Lee Ann Bosher and husband, Ronnie, Lisa Ratliff; "adopted" daughter, Jana Barger; two brothers, Robert Gene Clemons and wife, Rosemary, and David Wayne Clemons; three sisters, Brenda Jaynes, Dianna Winstead and husband, Bob, Debbie Bowlin; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.For those desiring, the family has suggested Lake Whitney Baptist Church, P.O. Box 528, Clifton, Texas 76634, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.