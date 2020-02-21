Evelyn Sternadel Sept. 25, 1922 - Feb. 4, 2020Evelyn Sternadel, age 97, of St. Helens, Oregon, formerly of West, Texas, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, February 23, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.Evelyn was born September 25, 1922m in West, the daughter of Jim and Hattie (Cocek) Gerik. She served in Hawaii during World War II and was one of the many Rosie the Riveters! On September 29, 1947, she was united in marriage to Walter "Laddie" Sternadel in West. They moved to Los Angeles, California, where they raised their family. Laddie preceded Evelyn in her death on May 26, 2005. Evelyn lived a very full life raising her children, being a homemaker and a housewife. She was a devout Catholic and spent many hours volunteering and helping those in need. Evelyn was a longstanding member of the St. Paul Catholic Church in Eugene, OR, where she resided for many years. She loved to travel and visit new areas. Evelyn has traveled to Mexico, Italy, and many places throughout the United States. Her favorite trip was taking her daughter and all her grandchildren to the Czech Republic, the ancestral home of the Sternadel and Gerik families. They spent nearly two weeks in Prague and the surrounding countryside. Evelyn also loved to play games, especially dominos. She may have said she just likes to play for fun, but no matter what move you made, she was always planning three moves ahead. Evelyn thoroughly enjoyed spending time with all her family whether it was playing dominos, cards, having dinners out, taking trips to Disneyland, or the many vacations she went on with her family. Up to her death, she was known as a caring and generous person.Evelyn was also preceded in death by her parents; sons, Joseph Michael Sternadel and Jim Sternadel; and her brother, Bernard Gerik.Survivors include her beloved children, Connie Nelson and husband, Gregg, of Portland, OR; Karen Sternadel and her partner, Joni, of Joseph, OR; daughter-in-law Patricia of Monroe, OR; and Danny Sternadel and wife, Tina, of St. Helens, OR; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with another due in April; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Paul Catholic Church, 1201 Satre St., Eugene, OR 97401. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Feb 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691

Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691

