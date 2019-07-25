Earl SterlingMay 22, 1953 - July 23, 2019Earl DeWayne Sterling, longtime resident of Mexia, passed away July 23, 2019 in Lufkin, Texas, at the age of 66. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Blair-Stubbs Chapel, with The Rev. Joe Peebles officiating. Interment will follow in the Mexia Cemetery.Tyler Webb, Trevor Webb, Trent Webb, Matthew Sterling, Eric Sterling, Clinton Hendrick, Jim Matt Sterling and Colby Sterling will serve as pallbearers.Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Sterling, Johnny Ingram, Jimbo Ingram and Jace Floyd.Earl was born May 22, 1953, in Mexia, to John Earl and Maxine Blackmon Sterling. He lived in Mexia most of his life and was a graduate of Mexia High School, Class of 1971. Earl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Mexia State School after many years of service as Maintenance Supervisor. However, he didn't officially retire as he served as Minister of the South McKinney Baptist Church for approximately nine years.Earl's love for the Lord, family and friends was evident in the way he lived his life. Whatever his children and grandchildren were involved in, he was going to be there to support them. Regardless of what you were doing, being with family was always time well spent and meaningful to him. Earl also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, sports and traveling. He coached baseball, umpired baseball games and was a supportive fan of the Mexia Blackcats as well as a fan of the Texas Longhorns.He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Maxine Sterling; son, Bryan Kevin Sterling; and sister, Marlene Sterling.Earl is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Cheryl Sterling of Lufkin; children, Delana Webb and husband, Josh, of Lufkin, Lance Sterling and wife, Bonnie, of Georgetown, and Jason Sterling of Lufkin; grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor, Trent and Ariel Webb, Andrew, Hannah, Hailey, Matthew, Paige, and Emily Sterling, and Taylor and Abby Swieczkowski; brothers, Jimmie Sterling and wife, Shawna, Timmie Sterling and wife, Rebecca, and Bobby Sterling and wife, Christine; sister, Susan Carpenter and husband, Mike; and several nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.