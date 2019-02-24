Teri L. Cox StephensonJan. 14, 1960 - Feb. 22, 2019Teri Lynn Cox Stephenson, 59, of Waco, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 28, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, at the funeral home.Teri was born January 14, 1960, in Waco, at Providence Hospital to Earl and Pam Sitton.She was a 22 year employee of AAFES, where she was loved by her fellow employees and friends.She was deeply devoted to her family and will be severly missed by all. She raised her grandchildren and would do everything needed to provide for them.Teri was preceded in death by her father, William Earl Sitton, and sister, Robin Renae Kinsey Miller.Teri is survived by her husband of 23 years, Jack Wayne Stephenson; children, Jody Ray Sitton, and Roxie Michelle Rodriguez and husband, Juan Rodriguez; grandchildren, Selena Melendez, Alexis Melendez, and Braedon Sitton; sisters, Marla Hargrove, Angel Castanon, and Tammy Mize; brothers, Shannon Davis and Louis Beckcom; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
