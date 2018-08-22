Sherry StephensSept. 6, 1959 - Aug. 20, 2018Sherry Lynn Stephens, 58, of Waco, passed away, Monday, August 20, 2018, at a local nursing center. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 24, at St. Mary's Cemetery in West. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Sherry was born, September 6, 1959, in Abilene to Emil and Judith (Sykora) Jakubik. She was a homemaker.She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil Jakubik and Judith Sykora Morin.Survivors include her husband, JP Stephens; children, Tiffany Brummett and husband, Chris, of China Spring, Carolyn Yose and husband, Kalyn, of Hewitt, Jeffrey Stephens of Waco, and John Stephens, Jr. and wife, Tabitha, of Nacogdoches; grandchildren, Adelyn, Tenison, Blade, and Cole; sisters, Diane Counterman of Bruceville-Eddy, and Elaine Copeland and husband, Kenneth, of Waco; and brother, Clinton Jakubik and wife, Pat, of Waco.The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to the nursing staff at St. Catherine Center and Providence Hospice. Memorial Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, Providence Hospice, or an organization of your choice.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
