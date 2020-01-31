Lorenzo StephensJuly 23, 1951 - Jan. 27, 2020Lorenzo Stephens passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 399 Wagoner Rd., in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorenzo Stephens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

