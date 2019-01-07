John StephensJune 2, 1942 - Dec. 31, 2018John Robert Stephens, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018.Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas, with Paul Briggs officiating.John was born June 2, 1942 in Union, Mississippi, to Frank and Delia (Gray) Stephens. He served in the Army in communications serving in Vietnam and retired after 20 years and 21 days of service. After retiring he worked in maintenance at the Waco VA Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital for several years.John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rita Stephens on March 11, 2017; and son-in-law, Douglas Green on December 15, 2018.Survivors include his children, Angela Green, Robert Stephens and Amanda Willich and husband, Fred; sister, Betty Fish and husband, Joe; grandchildren, Christopher Stephens and wife, Sunny, Jonathon Smart and Morgan, Brooklyn Green, Maddison Willich, Dalton Willich, Kristie Alexander, Jamie Willison and Andrew and Fred Willich Jr. and wife Jennifer; nine great-grandchildren; niece, Linda South; and several other nieces and nephews and a host of friends.The family would like to thank Lake Shore Health Care Center and Interim Hospice for their care and support. .Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
