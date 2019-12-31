William Stelzer, Sr.Dec. 23, 1936 - Dec. 24, 2019William "Bill" John Stelzer, Sr., of Crawford, Texas, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. The son of Magda and Robert Stelzer, he was born December 23, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio.Bill was a graduate of St. James Grade School and Central Catholic High School, class of 1955. In 1955, he joined the U.S. Navy and reported to Great Lakes, IL. Over the next 20 years, he served on the USS John Paul Jones, USS Radford, USS Orion, USS Wainwright, and USS Mt. Baker and was stationed in Philadelphia, PA, Newport, RI, Oahu, HI, San Diego, CA, Charleston, SC, Norfolk, VA, and more. He was deployed to such locations as the North Pole, South Pole, New Zealand, Italy, France, Greece and other Mediterranean bases. Bill moved his family to Holly Hill, SC in 1978. He retired from the Navy in 1985. In 2009, Bill and his wife moved to Crawford, TX to be close to their oldest daughter and grandchildren.Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rupert "Bob" Stelzer; and twin sister, Kathleen "Sue" Stelzer.Bill will be deeply missed by his wife, Shirley Stelzer of Crawford, TX; brother, James "Jim" of Toledo, OH; and children, Jeff Guyton, Teresa Dixon, Magda Rice, Janette Gaines, and William J. Stelzer, Jr. Bill also leaves a legacy of 13 grandchildren, 3.5 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, their spouses and children.The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, Woodway, TX. The family will hold a private burial at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo, OH, at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at https://action.nmcrs.org/page/contribute/donate2015.
Stelzer, Sr., William
To send flowers to the family of William Stelzer, Sr, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
